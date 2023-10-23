A Minnesota Vikings fan cheers during the team’s game against the Chargers last month.
Abbie Parr, Associated Press
A Minnesota Vikings fan cheers during the team’s game against the Chargers last month.

Vikings-49ers: Things to know before and during the game

54 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
The 49ers’ Brock Purdy has been one of the NFL’s most-blitzed quarterbacks this season.

Can Cousins outshine Purdy? Ben Goessling's Vikings-49ers prediction.

October 22
In the first of two scheduled "Monday Night Football" games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the Vikings are underdogs as they try to avoid starting 0-4 at home for the first time.
Home field has been a significant advantage for the Vikings over the years, but they have started this season 0-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Where are the wins? Vikings try to avoid first-ever 0-4 start at home.

October 21
The Vikings have started 0-3 at home for only the sixth time in franchise history. They seek their first win at U.S. Bank Stadium this season Monday vs, the 49ers.
Pro Football Focus lists the Vikings’ Josh Metellus as having played 12 positions this season, including strong safety, slot cornerback, middle line

X marks the change in Vikings defense. How well is it working?

6:26am
The Vikings have shown little use for orthodoxy this season, and opposing offenses are scrambling to adjust as defensive coordinator Brian Flores continues his quest to end several years of unsettling results.
Danielle Hunter has been the Vikings’ best defensive player this season, and at age 28 he figures to have many more good ones ahead. The team needs

Souhan: Do these things, Vikings, to beat 49ers and keep contending

October 22
After a lackluster start to the year, Monday night's game could be the impetus to turning things around or add another hole to a leaking boat. These short- and long-term fixes would go a long way in keeping the Purple competitive.
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw blocked three Bears on one running play Sunday, and teammates say there’s plays like that from Darrisaw in ev

Darrisaw's talent there; recognition on the way for third-year tackle

October 20
Christian Darrisaw is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NFL after six weeks, and more players and fans around the league are becoming aware of what his teammates have long known.
Kirk Cousins scored on a quarterback sneak in last season’s wild-card playoff game against the Giants. The Vikings have converted on 10 of 11 short-

Short-yardage muscle not on Vikings' long list of problems

October 20
With a yard needed on third and fourth down, the 2-4 Vikings have converted 10 of 11 opportunities — a 90.9% rate that matches Monday's opponent, the 5-1 49ers.
Vikings
October 21
Vikings left guard Ezra Cleveland left last week’s game in Chicago with a foot injury and will miss Monday night’s matchup against the 49ers.

Vikings' Cleveland, 49ers' Samuel out for Monday Night Football

Offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make his first start for the Vikings, while the 49ers will be without receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful.
Vikings
October 18
Think the Vikings should tank for USC do-it-all quarterback Caleb Williams (left)? Maybe give Kirk Cousins (right) and the current roster some more ti

Tank for Caleb Williams? Don't be so hasty to give up, Vikings fans.

The last of the NFL unbeatens losing at 5-0 — the earliest since 2017 — is a reminder that there are no certain wins, no surefire losses and too many reasons not to tank.
Randball
October 20
Quarterback Josh Freeman was hit by defensive tackle Shaun Rogers shortly after throwing the ball in the fourth quarter. The Vikings lost 23-7. ] Minn

Ten years since that bizarre Vikings moment: The 'Josh Freeman Game'

Odd circumstances led up to one of the oddest games ever played by the Vikings. Here's what we remember — and maybe wish we could forget — about Josh Freeman's one and only start at quarterback.
Vikings
October 17
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent was stripped of the ball by Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) during Sunday’s game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Vikings big question: What's the pass-rush outlook, now and later?

Marcus Davenport's injury and Danielle Hunter's pending free agency are questions, but Brian Flores has shown he'll take chances to produce a pass rush.
Vikings
October 21
Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham is openly talking about his mental health struggles as he and the team fight the stigma around it.

Vikings, C.J. Ham fight stigma on mental health: 'I struggle, too'

The Vikings' mental health campaign highlights stories from players and employees about everything from anxiety and depression to mental well-being.
Vikings
October 21
Access Vikings podcast: Star Tribune reporters answer your questions

Access Vikings podcast: Star Tribune reporters answer your questions

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and discuss the Vikings defensive development, coaching and more in this episode.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.