Can Cousins outshine Purdy? Ben Goessling's Vikings-49ers prediction.
In the first of two scheduled "Monday Night Football" games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the Vikings are underdogs as they try to avoid starting 0-4 at home for the first time.
Where are the wins? Vikings try to avoid first-ever 0-4 start at home.
The Vikings have started 0-3 at home for only the sixth time in franchise history. They seek their first win at U.S. Bank Stadium this season Monday vs, the 49ers.
X marks the change in Vikings defense. How well is it working?
The Vikings have shown little use for orthodoxy this season, and opposing offenses are scrambling to adjust as defensive coordinator Brian Flores continues his quest to end several years of unsettling results.
Souhan: Do these things, Vikings, to beat 49ers and keep contending
After a lackluster start to the year, Monday night's game could be the impetus to turning things around or add another hole to a leaking boat. These short- and long-term fixes would go a long way in keeping the Purple competitive.
Darrisaw's talent there; recognition on the way for third-year tackle
Christian Darrisaw is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the NFL after six weeks, and more players and fans around the league are becoming aware of what his teammates have long known.
Short-yardage muscle not on Vikings' long list of problems
With a yard needed on third and fourth down, the 2-4 Vikings have converted 10 of 11 opportunities — a 90.9% rate that matches Monday's opponent, the 5-1 49ers.
Vikings' Cleveland, 49ers' Samuel out for Monday Night Football
Offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make his first start for the Vikings, while the 49ers will be without receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful.
Tank for Caleb Williams? Don't be so hasty to give up, Vikings fans.
The last of the NFL unbeatens losing at 5-0 — the earliest since 2017 — is a reminder that there are no certain wins, no surefire losses and too many reasons not to tank.
Ten years since that bizarre Vikings moment: The 'Josh Freeman Game'
Odd circumstances led up to one of the oddest games ever played by the Vikings. Here's what we remember — and maybe wish we could forget — about Josh Freeman's one and only start at quarterback.
Vikings big question: What's the pass-rush outlook, now and later?
Marcus Davenport's injury and Danielle Hunter's pending free agency are questions, but Brian Flores has shown he'll take chances to produce a pass rush.
Vikings, C.J. Ham fight stigma on mental health: 'I struggle, too'
The Vikings' mental health campaign highlights stories from players and employees about everything from anxiety and depression to mental well-being.
Access Vikings podcast: Star Tribune reporters answer your questions
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and discuss the Vikings defensive development, coaching and more in this episode.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
