The Vikings roster is maxed out again at 90 players a day before the entire team is scheduled to report for training camp on Tuesday.

Former Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer signed with the Vikings on Monday, filling the roster spot created by the recent release of quarterback Nate Stanley, Beyer's college teammate. Beyer gives Vikings coaches another camp option at tight end with the depth chart's top two players — Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt — easing back from knee surgeries last year.

Smith and Mundt were among the 31 players who reported early with rookies, quarterbacks and other injured players on Sunday. The rest of the team is required to report to TCO Performance Center by Tuesday. The first non-padded practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

Beyer was released by the Broncos in May, one year after he was among Denver's top undrafted signings with $125,000 guaranteed. He was signed to the practice squad and did not appear in the regular season. Beyer (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) spent five seasons with the Hawkeyes, where he transitioned from receiver to tight end in 2017.

He joins the Vikings tight end group with Smith, Mundt, Zach Davidson, Ben Ellefson and seventh-round draft pick Nick Muse.

The Vikings also placed receiver Blake Proehl and linebacker Ryan Connelly on the physical unable to perform list on Monday. Both are recovering from knee injuries.