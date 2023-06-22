The Vikings will hold 14 open training camp practices from July 29-Aug. 24 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Among them will be two night practices and previously announced joint sessions with the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings will host the Titans on Aug. 16 and 17 ahead of the teams' Aug. 19 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The following week, the Cardinals will come to town for practices Aug. 23 and 24 and the Vikings' preseason finale on Aug. 26.

Tickets for regular practices and joint practices are $5 for adults and free for season-ticket holders and children 17 or younger. Tickets for the two night practices are $10 for adults and $5 for children, though kids under 36 inches tall will be admitted free.

Tickets for all training camp practices must be reserved in advance. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Up to 4,000 tickets will be available most days, with 7,000 available for the night practices at TCO Stadium on Aug. 3 and 8.

The Vikings' 2023 season begins Sept. 10 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Key training camp dates

July 29: First practice open to the public

July 31: First padded practice

Aug. 3: Night practice – Thursday Night Football at TCO Stadium

Aug. 8: Night practice – Family Night Practice at TCO Stadium

Aug. 10: Preseason game vs. Seahawks in Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 16-17: Joint practices with Titans

Aug. 19: Preseason game vs. Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23-24: Joint practices with Cardinals

Aug. 26: Preseason game vs. Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, noon