The Vikings announced Tuesday that training camp will open to fans on Saturday, July 27, for the first of nine public practices.

General admission tickets for the eight day practices at the team's training facility in Eagan are $5 for adults, but free for season ticket holders and children 17 and younger. Tickets to the night practice on Monday, Aug. 5, are $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger; children under 36 inches tall are free.

Season ticket holders can reserve tickets starting Tuesday on the Vikings website. Training camp tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The last open practice is earlier than usual: Aug. 8, before the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders on Aug. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The team will then head to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns ahead of their game on Aug. 17.

The Vikings wrap up their preseason with a game at Philadelphia on Aug. 24.

Key dates

Saturday, July 27: First practice open to fans

Monday, July 29: First padded practice

Monday, Aug. 5: Night practice

Thursday, Aug. 8: Last open practice