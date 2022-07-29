The Vikings opened training camp this week. We're previewing camp with a look at each position group. Today: Defensive line.

The Roster

Edge defenders: Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones, Janarius Robinson, Zach McCloud, Luiji Vilain, Andre Mintze

Interior linemen: Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Phillips, Armon Watts, Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Jaylen Twyman, Esezi Otomewo, T.J. Smith, T.Y. McGill, Julian Taylor, Tyarise Stevenson

Offseason Moves

In: Smith (free agent), Phillips (free agent), Otomewo (fifth-round pick), McCloud (free agent), Vilain (free agent), Bullard (free agent), Mintze (free agent)

Out: Anthony Barr (free agent), Michael Pierce (released), Everson Griffen (free agent), Tashawn Bower (signed with Raiders), Kenny Willekes (released), Eddie Yarbrough (free agent)

Outlook

The Vikings haven't deployed a 3-4 defensive front since the 1980s. Four decades later, coordinator Ed Donatell is shifting Minnesota back to that scheme, saying this spring "our thing starts with edge rushers." That priority showed in making ex-Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith the top free agent signing in March with a three-year deal worth up to $42 million. With a healthy season, Smith and Hunter can form a top pass-rushing duo. But everyone will have to adapt to new alignments in the front-morphing defense. Only two D-line starters – Smith and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson – have played in this scheme before. Hunter, Armon Watts and Phillips, the new nose tackle, are learning new techniques and assignments. Hunter, like Smith did before in Green Bay, is expected to rush from inside and outside the line, while also adapting to more coverage assignments.

Top Competition

Reserve edge rushers. The Vikings are looking for one, two or more of their young and unproven pass rushers to step up and fill the void behind Hunter and Smith. They'll be needed even if Hunter and Smith manage to play 17 games each, because either or both could move inside to rush the passer on third downs. Wonnum, a third-year edge, played in a similar scheme at South Carolina, while Jones and Robinson, second-year players, drew positive reviews from coaches this spring in their transitions. The front office also ponied up a franchise-high $250,000 guaranteed to sign McCloud, a former Miami Hurricanes edge, in undrafted free agency.

Player to Watch

The Vikings added defensive tackle Harrison Phillips in free agency to bolster their run defense.

Phillips. Last season the Vikings defense allowed 4.7 yards per carry, the franchise's worst since 2003. The man the new front office signed to remake the middle of the run defense is Phillips, who developed into one of the NFL's most reliable run stoppers over four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. That was in a 4-3 defensive front, however, meaning Phillips is transitioning to playing directly over center in the Vikings' new 3-4 scheme. How well he makes the move can go a long way toward improving last year's 29th-ranked run defense.

One Big Question

Can Hunter and Smith fulfill their potential? The duo first met at the 2019 Pro Bowl after the last season Hunter made it through without landing on injured reserve. Hunter has played just seven games in the past two seasons undone by neck and chest injuries. Smith also played only two games last season for Green Bay due to a lingering back injury suffered last summer in the weight room. Both are now healthy and eager to remind the NFL that they can form a top tandem. "One of the best in the NFL," Smith said of their potential this spring. "But, you know, it's too early. We're just gonna keep working and getting better at our craft, and you'll see the results."