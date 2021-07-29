You could hear the change in Vikings offensive line coaches on Wednesday.

The colorful Phil Rauscher, a 36-year-old former UCLA offensive lineman, is a stark departure in style from the understated Rick Dennison, but the philosophies aren't expected to change much since Rauscher's experience with the Kubiak playbook goes back to his first NFL job with the Denver Broncos under Gary Kubiak.

As Rauscher enters his first year as Vikings offensive line coach, replacing Dennison, who was moved to a virtual-only advisory role due to league vaccine protocols, he does so with a boisterous reputation built off one year as Dennison's assistant. But now it's his O-line room.

"Coach Dennison always lets Phil do what he does," running back Dalvin Cook said, "but now Phil can be as loud as he wants now."

From "if you're late, you're dead" to other, less-printable mantras for Vikings offensive linemen, Rauscher could be heard across multiple practice fields while hovering over offensive linemen during 1-on-1 pass rushing drills.

Despite an abrupt change in both responsibilities and style on the Vikings coaching staff, quarterback Kirk Cousins gave Rauscher a vote of confidence.

"It isn't a major transition," Cousins said. "Can't say enough about his experience. He coached with Bill Callahan in Washington, who I was able to work with in Washington. There's some similarities there. He goes way back even with this scheme back to Denver. He's played the position of center so he knows his stuff and has great command of our offense."