INGLEWOOD, CALIF. – Under coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings routinely have been one of the NFL's least-penalized teams every season. That hasn't been the case in 2021, furthered during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Chargers when the Vikings were flagged 10 times for a season-worst 118 penalty yards.

All that yellow amounted to the third time in nine games the Vikings were penalized at least 10 times, tying the most 10-penalty games in a season under Zimmer. They have eight games left.

The vast majority of those flags — eight — came in the first half, while the Vikings outplayed the Chargers but managed just a 13-10 lead. A hold by rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw took a touchdown catch off the board from fullback C.J. Ham, while an interference call on cornerback Bashaud Breeland put the Chargers in field goal territory.

"We had way too many penalties offensively," Zimmer said. "We had to overcome first-and-20 probably three times."

The Vikings offense overcame penalties twice on the game-winning drive: a 27-yard toss to receiver Justin Jefferson made up for a holding call on right tackle Brian O'Neill, and an 18-yard catch by receiver Adam Thielen on third-and-20 undid the damage of a face mask penalty on tight end Luke Stocker. Running back Dalvin Cook then sealed the win by converting on fourth-and-2.

Coaches will likely have to focus more attention on right guard Oli Udoh, who was flagged twice for holding and now has a team-leading 11 penalties. No other player has more than five.

Officiating disrupted the Vikings again in the third quarter. Running back Kene Nwangwu took another handoff on a fake punt attempt on fourth-and-7, but the play was whistled dead by officials. Having shown their hand, the Vikings ultimately punted.

"He snapped it before the official said it was ready for play," Zimmer said.

A more passive Chargers approach

Only three NFL offenses went for it on fourth down as much as the Chargers entering Sunday, leading Zimmer to prepare as if his defense would be tested more. But Los Angeles didn't attempt a single fourth down, leaving first-year Chargers coach Brandon Staley to defend his decision to kick a 24-yard field goal despite needing 2 yards for a first-and-goal while trailing 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

"I just felt like the certainty of points was too good to pass up," Staley said. "Our kicker was kicking well. I just felt like, defensively, that we could get a stop. It was still going to be a one-possession game regardless."

'One of my favorite players of all time'

Zimmer made a strong statement aboutCook when asked postgame whether the lawsuit against Cook, filed last week in Dakota County by a former girlfriend alleging domestic abuse, affected the team captain.

"Dalvin is an extremely resilient, competitive person that is a great team leader," Zimmer said. "I'm proud of him. I love the way he plays. I love the heart that he brings. He's one of my favorite players of all time."

Dozier released from hospital

Guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital Sunday morning, according to the team, ending a more than four-day stay after being admitted Tuesday evening with breathing troubles while battling a COVID-19 infection.

Dozier, the 30-year-old NFL veteran on the practice squad, was the second of six players quarantined since Nov. 4. He tested positive for the virus Nov. 5 and was dealing with "COVID pneumonia," as Zimmer described. But Dozier is vaccinated, and his condition was considered stable upon being hospitalized.

Etc.

-Staley on the Chargers' headset problems during the game: "There was like a big stretch in the middle where my communication to the defensive signal caller wasn't good. We had to swap them out. We had to have this wholesale change. They couldn't hear me. I couldn't hear them."

-Returner Dede Westbrook's 45-yard punt return in the first quarter was the Vikings' longest since Marcus Sherels had a 70-yard return against the Dolphins in 2018.