The Vikings met the NFL's deadline for a plan to reopen TCO Performance Center but will continue working remotely even as the league begins to allow front office personnel to return to team facilities on Tuesday.

"We have submitted a comprehensive plan to the NFL outlining the team's procedures to return to work in a methodical manner that emphasizes the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and broader community," said Jeff Anderson, Vikings vice president, strategic and corporate communications.

"At this time, front office staff will continue to work remotely while we further evaluate when to begin reintroducing employees to the facility in the near future. As we have throughout this situation, we will follow any future guidelines set by Governor Walz and state and local public health officials and adhere to the policies directed by the NFL."

NFL facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a May 6 memo sent to each team, Commissioner Roger Goodell said teams had until Monday to be in compliance with local public health requirements and prepared to implement the protocols developed by Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical officer.

During this first phase of reopening, teams can have no more than 50% of their staff — not to exceed 75 people — in the facility. No coaches are allowed. And the only players allowed are ones undergoing medical treatment or rehab.

Those allowed back into facilities beginning Tuesday are people who work in the personnel, football operations/football administration, equipment, medical and nutrition staffs.

The Vikings have set no timetable for when front office personnel will return to TCO Performance Center.

The team has a COVID-19 committee that meets regularly to discuss such matters. Members of the committee come from the team's legal, human resource, operations and athletic training staffs.

The Vikings also have formed an Incident Management committee that has been discussing what to do if someone tests positive once more employees begin re-entering the building.

Like other businesses that have had to shutter their doors during the stay-at-home order, the Vikings have a small number of people on site to ensure the building is maintained and secure.