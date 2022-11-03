Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not use the phrase "competitive rebuild" when he met with reporters Wednesday afternoon to discuss his trade for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

However that buzzword sprouted as Adofo-Mensah assumed control of the operation in January, nothing about the Vikings season has resembled a rebuild. Competitive, yes. Rebuild, no.

The Vikings rookie general manager took a look at his team's 6-1 record, the calamity unfolding in the NFC North and widespread mediocrity throughout the entire conference and used his economics background to do the math.

"We try to be judicious with our opportunities," he said.

This move is more aggressive than judicious, which was a pleasant surprise because Adofo-Mensah doesn't own an extensive track record on which to draw assumptions. The front office could have played it safe at the trade deadline and done nothing, content with owning the second-best record in the NFC entering November.

Their offense has been opportunistic but not consistent or as explosive as one expects given the talent at skill positions. Rather than wait to see if improvement happens organically as players become more comfortable in a new system, Adofo-Mensah sacrificed some draft positioning the next few seasons to upgrade his roster. The price tag is well worth the investment.

"We like our roster," Adofo-Mensah said. "This is no reflection of a weakness or anything like that."

Well, yes and no.

Irv Smith Jr. has not developed into an impactful receiving threat, and now he's facing a lengthy absence after suffering an ankle injury. The offense needed more firepower and playmakers in the passing game, with or without Smith.

If the team's record was worse and the Packers weren't in disarray and the NFC looked more formidable, maybe Adofo-Mensah would have focused more on the future.

Year 1 of any new regime represents an evaluation period, a chance to see the roster in action to determine what works and what doesn't and who stays and who moves on.

Nothing prohibits a new regime from adjusting the original blueprint based on early results. A 6-1 start changes the perspective because a 6-1 start should never be taken for granted.

The Vikings are undeniably in win-now mode. Eight starters on defense are age 28 or older. Kirk Cousins is 34. A core of veterans playing on high-dollar contracts don't have the luxury of time. Tough decisions are looming, which could lead to significant roster churn this offseason.

Strike now. Go for it. Do everything to maximize all the close wins, favorable breaks and unexpected developments that have aligned to alter the season outlook.

"You're always trying to project, project, project," Adofo-Mensah said. "Where are you, where are your opponents? If you look at the league, I think it was the most trades at the trade deadline. This is an aggressive mind-set."

The fast start comes at an interesting intersection for the organization. The term "rebuild" suggests something was broken. "Broken" calls to mind the Detroit Lions. The Vikings weren't that. They were stuck in mediocrity.

They are still a little bit of a mystery, winning six games with a point differential of plus-29. They are not dominating opponents. Skeptics remain unimpressed with their record, their defense and their inability to put teams away.

And yet, the Vikings are 6-1 in a league filled with floundering teams.

"I wouldn't say all our eggs are in one basket type thing," nose tackle Harrison Phillips said. "We've seen some teams in the past who go all-in on a year to go win it that year. If you build something to try to win in one year and you miss, you kind of shoot yourself in the foot."

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in in pursuit of a Super Bowl last season and were rewarded with a championship. What the Vikings did this week is not in that category.

They made a smart trade without mortgaging the future to improve a team that has an opportunity that wasn't anticipated when the season began. Kudos to Kwesi for not sitting on the sideline and letting the moment pass by.