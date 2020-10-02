The good news on the Vikings’ injured cornerback front is rookie Cameron Dantzler is set to return on Sunday in Houston from a rib injury that caused him to miss two games.

Dantzler returned to practice Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury in his first NFL game Sept. 13 against the Packers, and was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice, indicating he’s ready to go.

“He's gotten better physically,” Zimmer said Friday, “and that was the most important thing. Cam's a good player."

The bad news is cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) has been ruled out for a second consecutive week, and cornerback Kris Boyd, who made his first NFL start against Titans last week, is listed doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury he played through against Tennessee. Hughes has been unable to practice, while Boyd was limited throughout the week.

—

Defensive end Danielle Hunter revealed on his Instagram account that he’s been in New York this week, and head coach Mike Zimmer clarified Hunter is getting a second opinion on the reported herniated disc in his neck that has kept him off the field since Aug. 14. Hunter was eligible to return to practice this week off injured reserve after missing three games, but he remains on I.R. with no sign of returning anytime soon.

“I have not heard. I haven't talked to him,” Zimmer said when asked how Hunter’s second opinion went. “I don't think anyone else has – since he's been there. I don't even know if he's seen a doctor, yet.”

—

Texans’ injury report:Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are listed questionable to play against the Vikings.

Receiver Will Fuller (hamstring), defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee), cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (illness) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (groin) are expected to play after being limited in practice earlier this week.