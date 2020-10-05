GAME BALLS
RB Dalvin Cook
A week after rushing for a career-high 181 yards, he had 27 carries for 130 yards and two TDs.
WR Adam Thielen
He caught eight of 10 targets, gaining 114 yards and catching one touchdown pass.
WR Justin Jefferson
For the first time since Nov. 19, 2000, the Vikings had a rusher and two receivers gain 100 yards or more in a game.
Sports
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Loons
