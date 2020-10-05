GAME BALLS

RB Dalvin Cook

A week after rushing for a career-high 181 yards, he had 27 carries for 130 yards and two TDs.

WR Adam Thielen

He caught eight of 10 targets, gaining 114 yards and catching one touchdown pass.

WR Justin Jefferson

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2000, the Vikings had a rusher and two receivers gain 100 yards or more in a game.