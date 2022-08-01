Kevin O'Connell has his first franchise first in his very first week of training camp. Per the 37-year-old Vikings coach's wishes, the team asked via the video board inside TCO Stadium that fans not post videos of practice on social media.

Greeting the large crowd on the first day fans were allowed to watch practice was this sign:"Vikings Fans. Please help our team, not the opponents, and refrain from taking videos of practice."

O'Connell said doing so is a competitive disadvantage, adding that he and his own staff gather social media videos shot at other NFL camps to "build up inventory of our opponents."

"I understand there's going to be some fans that get excited — and maybe not just fans — and video some things and put them out there," O'Connell said. "But, ultimately, the goal is, especially for our fans, to understand that they're a part of this [team] and the excitement and joy of being a part of it.

"I'm not going to tell anybody sitting in those bleachers what they can and can't do. But understand there's a reason behind it. It's not just coach-speak. And ultimately, we'll continue to invite folks in as long as we possibly can before we have to start closing things down and start getting ready for our first game."