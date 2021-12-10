Eleven days after dislocating his left shoulder and tearing his labrum, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play on Thursday night against the Steelers.

Cook is officially active after pushing to return from a one-game absence in Sunday's loss in Detroit. He went through a pregame warmup without a brace on his left shoulder, but he could play with one as he has previously through a long history of shoulder injuries. He was limited in two practices this week.

Cook, second on the team with 975 yards from scrimmage, has largely been spectacular when available in his fifth NFL season. However, his lofty pain tolerance hasn't always led to production. Earlier this season, Cook returned from a one-game absence to play on an ankle sprain against the Browns, averaged 3.8 yards per carry on nine attempts, and sat out the following week.

The Vikings' 30th-ranked defense gets three key reinforcements in cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebackers Anthony Barr (hamstring/knee) and Eric Kendricks (biceps).

Defensive end Kenny Willekes and linebacker Tuf Borland were elevated from the practice squad. Linebacker Blake Lynch (hip) is inactive after being listed questionable.

Safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) returned from a two-game absence.

Receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the first series against the Lions. K.J. Osborn will start as Thielen did not practice this week. Neither did left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who also suffered an ankle sprain Nov. 28 in San Francisco. Oli Udoh is expected to remain at left tackle.

Vikings' inactives: Thielen (ankle), Darrisaw (ankle), Lynch (hip), QB Kellen Mond, LB Chazz Surratt, CB Harrison Hand and DE Tashawn Bower

Steelers' inactives: OL B.J. Finney (back), CB Joe Haden (foot), DE Isaiah Buggs (ankle), LB Robert Spillane (knee), QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Anthony McFarland and DT Carlos Davis