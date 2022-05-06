The Vikings signed former Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Last season Brkic was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top college place-kicker. He led the country with five field goals of 50 yards or more, with a long of 56 yards. He was 57 of 69 overall (82.6%) on field goals in three full seasons with the Sooners and made 159 of 160 point-after attempts. He was an All-Big 12 second-team selection last season and a first-teamer in 2020.

The Vikings' rookie minicamp begins May 13.

In March, the Vikings re-signed kicker Greg Joseph, a restricted free agent, giving him a low-level tender worth $2.433 million. He made 33 of 38 field goals (86.8%) and 36 of 40 extra points (90%) in his first full-season NFL job. He made 21 consecutive kicks to end the season and finished with seven kicks from beyond 50 yards.

To return to the 90-player roster limit, the Vikings cut second-year defensive tackle Jordon Scott, an undrafted free agent last season.