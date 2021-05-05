The Vikings are signing another undrafted former Mankato receiver.

Shane Zylstra, from Spicer, Minn., is expected to sign with the Vikings, according to his agent Jaymeson Moten, more than a year after he broke new teammate Adam Thielen's single-season receptions record at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Zylstra led Division II with 81 catches, 1,676 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior in 2019, all of which set single-season program records. Due to the pandemic, he didn't get a chance to work out for NFL teams after going undrafted in 2020. Zylstra most recently participated in the Gophers pro day this spring with fellow local undrafted players like former St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann.

He's the younger brother of Panthers receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings. The younger Zylstra has an opportunity to latch onto a Vikings receiver corps that needs depth and help on special teams. He's one of five newcomers at the position, including fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette and fellow undrafted additions Whop Philyor, Blake Proehl, and Myron Mitchell.