The Vikings announced that their last unsigned draft picks, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and guard Ed Ingram, agreed to the rookie contracts and reported to training camp Sunday.

Booth, taken with the 42nd overall pick in the second round out of Clemson, and Ingram, selected at No. 59 overall in the second round from LSU, are expected to compete for big roles at positions of need for the Vikings. Booth, who has a lengthy medical history, is returning from a second sports hernia surgery in March.

Rookie holdouts are a thing of the past because of a system installed in 2011 that set salaries based on draft position, but there are still negotiations between teams and agents regarding total guaranteed money, signing bonus payment terms and how or whether guarantees can be voided due to on-field or off-field conduct among other issues.

Booth and Ingram were among 31 Vikings players who reported to camp Sunday. That group included all 10 draft picks; quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond; undrafted rookies; and players who missed last season with serious injuries like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman.

The rest of the team is expected to report Tuesday. The first full-team practice of training camp is Wednesday. The first of 14 practices open to fans is Saturday.