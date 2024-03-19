The Vikings signed former Rams defensive lineman Jonah Williams on Monday following a daylong visit at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, according to a league source. He got a one-year deal.

Williams, 28, made a career-high 16 starts last season for Los Angeles, where he had 49 tackles (four for losses), two sacks and a pass deflection. Williams (listed 6-5, 275 pounds) played primarily as a 3-4 defensive end, which is an interior position where the Vikings currently have Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery and Jaquelin Roy under contract.

In addition to being on a Rams team that included multiple offensive coaches now with the Vikings, Williams played under new Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who was the Rams assistant D-line coach in 2021.

Williams had a very brief run with the Vikings in November 2021, when the team claimed him off waivers from the Rams. Minnesota waived Williams the next day because of a failed physical, and he returned to Los Angeles.