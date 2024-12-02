Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Vikings’ comeback and Gophers’ rout of Wisconsin

On a jam-packed Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse start with the Vikings’ stirring comeback victory over Arizona. To Reusse, what stood out the most was the Cardinals hurting themselves with penalties and coaching down the stretch. Regardless, the Vikings are 10-2 and have a chance for great things.
The Gophers football team crushed a fading Wisconsin team 24-7 in the regular-season finale, leaving fans both satisfied but perhaps dreaming of what this season could have been.
The Wild stayed hot. The Frost lost their opener. Gophers volleyball is hitting the road in the NCAA tournament. Lindsay Whalen is back. And nothing is coming easy for the Wolves.
