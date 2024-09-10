Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, when asked on Monday whether spending last year in San Francisco as a backup helped Darnold, said: “This week, it’ll be his first real feel of coming off a game with soreness [this season]. You know, obviously the mental fatigue that you can sometimes feel at the quarterback position coming off a Sunday, right along with and beside that soreness, you’re feeling that, as well. Now you’ve got to click right back in and turn the page and move on.”