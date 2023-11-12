Vikings fans cheer for the team at a pub in England.
Jon Super, Associated Press
Vikings fans cheer for the team at a pub in England.

Vikings-Saints: Things to know before and during the game

November 11
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
The Vikings will try to channel the creativity quarterback Joshua Dobbs showed directing three touchdowns drives in last week’s win over the Falcons

Can Dobbs keep this up? Ben Goessling's Vikings-Saints preview and prediction

November 11
Joshua Dobbs will make his first start at quarterback for the Vikings against a Saints defense that ranks near the top of the NFL.
Joshua Dobbs’ sinuous NFL journey has brought him to Minnesota — his ninth move and seventh team — where he’s guaranteed at least Sunday’s s

Dobbs' variable journey to Vikings hasn't been without some constants

November 11
From high school sports to the NFL, quarterback Joshua Dobbs has never been without a strong support system.
Justin Jefferson joked with head coach Kevin O’Connell at Vikings practice Wednesday. Jefferson is nearing a comeback from a hamstring injury.

Souhan: We might actually know what 'culture' looks like now. Thanks, Vikings

November 11
The hard-to-define favorite football buzzword of "culture" is playing a big role in the Vikings' big wins.
Like last season’s coach of the year, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is in uncharted waters after a series of injuries.

NFL midseason awards: Is Kevin O'Connell the Coach of the Year so far?

November 10
Midway through the season, the race for Coach of the Year is as crowded as it was last year when the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell finished sixth. Does he have a better case for the award now?
Quarterback Sean Mannion was Kirk Cousins’ backup for the Vikings for three seasons from 2019 to 2021. He’ll be Joshua Dobbs’ backup on Sunday.

Vikings promote Mannion from practice squad to be backup QB

November 11
Sean Mannion, the Vikings' backup quarterback from 2019-21, and Sunday starter Joshua Dobbs are the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs for a touchdown Sunday.
RandBall

Can Dobbs and the Vikings take each other higher than anyone thought?

November 10
Joshua Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in 2017, the sort of status that tends to relegate a QB to backup or journeyman status. But do the Vikings and Dobbs have a higher ceiling?
Vikings
November 7
Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) tackled Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, left, during the first half Sunday in Atlanta.

Film review: Hunter's big plays led Vikings' goal-line stand vs. Falcons

The Vikings are climbing up the run-defense rankings after another impressive effort in Atlanta, where a goal-line stand in the second quarter was a "big swing" in the win, coordinator Brian Flores said.
Vikings
November 7
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, right, had time to introduce himself to Joshua Dobbs, left, but not much more than that, at practice last Wednesday.

Tarkenton, Moon, Gannon: Ex-Minnesota QBs on the Dobbs debut

Football Across Minnesota: Even Hall of Famers were wowed by Joshua Dobbs' debut. Plus: Two high school football updates you'll love and why the Gophers' meltdown was so frustrating.
Vikings
November 9
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, center, was at the team’s practice on Thursday as he prepares to return from a hamstring injury.

Jefferson intends to play again, but not until he's 100% healthy

Star receiver Justin Jefferson said he will continue with a deliberate plan to make sure he's fully recovered and at a low risk of reinjuring his hamstring before he returns to play.
Vikings
November 9
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, an engineering graduate thrust into Sunday’s game against Atlanta, has a solid following at NASA.

Scoggins: NASA knew it first — Dobbs, the 'Passtronaut,' is a winner

Joshua Dobbs won over NASA and engineering leaders long before he won over Vikings fans. Dobbs has the smarts and personality to return to rocket science — after this NFL QB thing has run its course, that is.
Vikings
November 7
Brandon Powell didn’t return a punt for a score Sunday in Atlanta. He made up for that, though, with a game-winning touchdown catch, which teammate

Can Powell end a years-long streak of Vikings futility on Sunday?

Mark Craig's On the NFL: With Kirk Cousins out, the Vikings have to "reshape" parts of their plans, including special teams. Will Sunday's game against the Saints end a punt return streak that goes back to 2016?
Vikings
November 10
Who’s got the No. 1 defense in the NFL? Cleveland, with former Vikings Dalvin Tomlinson, right, and star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Craig's Week 10 NFL picks: Defenses getting their moment in the sun

An AFC North battle of top defenses is the highlight of this weekend's NFL schedule.
Vikings
November 10
Mailbag podcast: Vikings cornerback growth? Re-signing Danielle Hunter?

Mailbag podcast: Vikings cornerback growth? Re-signing Danielle Hunter?

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions about Vikings cornerbacks, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's future, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall and more in this episode.
Vikings
November 10
After missing last week’s game in Atlanta, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was not given an

Vikings left tackle Darrisaw expected to start against Saints

New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn't have Christian Darrisaw for his first game, but the left tackle will be back to face New Orleans.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.