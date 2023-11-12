Vikings-Saints: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Can Dobbs keep this up? Ben Goessling's Vikings-Saints preview and prediction
Joshua Dobbs will make his first start at quarterback for the Vikings against a Saints defense that ranks near the top of the NFL.
Dobbs' variable journey to Vikings hasn't been without some constants
From high school sports to the NFL, quarterback Joshua Dobbs has never been without a strong support system.
Souhan: We might actually know what 'culture' looks like now. Thanks, Vikings
The hard-to-define favorite football buzzword of "culture" is playing a big role in the Vikings' big wins.
NFL midseason awards: Is Kevin O'Connell the Coach of the Year so far?
Midway through the season, the race for Coach of the Year is as crowded as it was last year when the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell finished sixth. Does he have a better case for the award now?
Vikings promote Mannion from practice squad to be backup QB
Sean Mannion, the Vikings' backup quarterback from 2019-21, and Sunday starter Joshua Dobbs are the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster.
RandBall
Can Dobbs and the Vikings take each other higher than anyone thought?
Joshua Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in 2017, the sort of status that tends to relegate a QB to backup or journeyman status. But do the Vikings and Dobbs have a higher ceiling?
Vikings
Film review: Hunter's big plays led Vikings' goal-line stand vs. Falcons
The Vikings are climbing up the run-defense rankings after another impressive effort in Atlanta, where a goal-line stand in the second quarter was a "big swing" in the win, coordinator Brian Flores said.
Vikings
Tarkenton, Moon, Gannon: Ex-Minnesota QBs on the Dobbs debut
Football Across Minnesota: Even Hall of Famers were wowed by Joshua Dobbs' debut. Plus: Two high school football updates you'll love and why the Gophers' meltdown was so frustrating.
Vikings
Jefferson intends to play again, but not until he's 100% healthy
Star receiver Justin Jefferson said he will continue with a deliberate plan to make sure he's fully recovered and at a low risk of reinjuring his hamstring before he returns to play.
Vikings
Scoggins: NASA knew it first — Dobbs, the 'Passtronaut,' is a winner
Joshua Dobbs won over NASA and engineering leaders long before he won over Vikings fans. Dobbs has the smarts and personality to return to rocket science — after this NFL QB thing has run its course, that is.
Vikings
Can Powell end a years-long streak of Vikings futility on Sunday?
Mark Craig's On the NFL: With Kirk Cousins out, the Vikings have to "reshape" parts of their plans, including special teams. Will Sunday's game against the Saints end a punt return streak that goes back to 2016?
Vikings
Craig's Week 10 NFL picks: Defenses getting their moment in the sun
An AFC North battle of top defenses is the highlight of this weekend's NFL schedule.
Vikings
Mailbag podcast: Vikings cornerback growth? Re-signing Danielle Hunter?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions about Vikings cornerbacks, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's future, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall and more in this episode.
Vikings
Vikings left tackle Darrisaw expected to start against Saints
New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn't have Christian Darrisaw for his first game, but the left tackle will be back to face New Orleans.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
