Podcast: A Vikings question at running back; Chip Scoggins joins the show

Host Michael Rand starts with a 4-0 loss for the Wild to Utah. After finally getting two key players back (Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon), the Wild fell flat on home ice Thursday. Plus Rand gets to a listener question about what the Vikings might do at running back in 2025, and Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 24, 2025 at 4:30PM
Aaron Jones (33) had a strong 2024 season for the Vikings, but he is a free agent and recently turned 30. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a 4-0 loss for the Wild to Utah. After finally getting two key players back (Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon), the Wild fell flat on home ice Thursday. That tends to happen, so it’s best not to overreact. Plus Rand gets to a listener question about what the Vikings might do at running back in 2025.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a further exploration of the Vikings’ offseason, questions about the cold stove Twins and musings about the Timberwolves.

34:00: Are we being too hard on Jaden McDaniels?

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

