Podcast: A Vikings question at running back; Chip Scoggins joins the show

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a 4-0 loss for the Wild to Utah. After finally getting two key players back (Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon), the Wild fell flat on home ice Thursday. That tends to happen, so it’s best not to overreact. Plus Rand gets to a listener question about what the Vikings might do at running back in 2025.
Host Michael Rand starts with a 4-0 loss for the Wild to Utah. After finally getting two key players back (Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon), the Wild fell flat on home ice Thursday. Plus Rand gets to a listener question about what the Vikings might do at running back in 2025, and Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show.
9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a further exploration of the Vikings’ offseason, questions about the cold stove Twins and musings about the Timberwolves.
34:00: Are we being too hard on Jaden McDaniels?
