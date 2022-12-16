The Vikings elevated cornerback Parry Nickerson from the practice squad for Saturday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday because of an illness and on Thursday was listed as questionable for the Colts game.

He was among five players listed as questionable, joining center Garrett Bradbury (back), nose tackle Harrison Phillips (back) and outside linebackers Danielle Hunter (neck) and Patrick Jones II (illness). Of that group, only Jones didn't practice Thursday, the last session of the week.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said, "All five have a good chance to go" against the Colts.

To boost their cornerback depth, the Vikings signed rookie Kalon Barnes off the Dolphins practice squad on Wednesday and added him to the active roster.

Safety Harrison Smith is expected back after missing Sunday's game in Detroit with a neck injury. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw will also return for his first game since Week 11 against Dallas.