The Vikings enter the offseason with 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March, when the 2022 league year officially begins. New leadership will also have a decision to make on 2019 first-round center Garrett Bradbury, who has a fifth-year option in his contract. The deadline is May 2 for all NFL teams to extend their 2019 top picks.
Restricted free agents can negotiate with other teams, but if the Vikings place a one-year tender, they can match any offer from another team or possibly receiver draft-pick compensation for the player being signed away. Exclusive rights free agents can't negotiate with other teams if offered a minimum one-year deal.
Unrestricted free agents
LB Anthony Barr
CB Patrick Peterson
S Xavier Woods
TE Tyler Conklin
DT Sheldon Richardson
CB Mackensie Alexander
LB Nick Vigil
WR Dede Westbrook
DE Everson Griffen
OT Rashod Hill
G/C Mason Cole
QB Sean Mannion
P Jordan Berry
RB Wayne Gallman
WR Chad Beebe
TE Chris Herndon
DE Eddie Yarbrough
Exclusive rights free agents
K Greg Joseph
Signed through 2022
QB Kirk Cousins
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
TE Irv Smith Jr.
C Garrett Bradbury (5th-year option through 2023)
RB Alexander Mattison
G/T Oli Udoh
NT Armon Watts
CB Kris Boyd
WR Bisi Johnson
LS Andrew DePaola
LB Ryan Connelly
LB Blake Lynch*
WR Dan Chisena*
DE Kenny Willekes*
TE Ben Ellefson*
OT Blake Brandel+
TE Zach Davidson+
QB Nate Stanley+
*restricted free agent
+exclusive rights free agent
Signed through 2023
DE Danielle Hunter
LB Eric Kendricks
NT Michael Pierce
WR Justin Jefferson (5th-year option through 2024)
FB C.J. Ham
G Ezra Cleveland
WR K.J. Osborn
CB Cameron Dantzler
DE D.J. Wonnum
DT James Lynch
LB Troy Dye
CB Harrison Hand
S Josh Metellus
WR Blake Proehl*
DL Jordon Scott*
*restricted free agent
Signed through 2024
WR Adam Thielen
LT Christian Darrisaw (5th-year option through 2025)
QB Kellen Mond
LB Chazz Surratt
G Wyatt Davis
S Camryn Bynum
DE Patrick Jones
RB Kene Nwangwu
WR Ihmir-Smith Marsette
DE Janarius Robinson
DT Jaylen Twyman
Signed through 2025
S Harrison Smith
RB Dalvin Cook
Signed through 2026
RT Brian O'Neill