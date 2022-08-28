DENVER — Head coach Kevin O'Connell wanted to see the best of the bottom of the Vikings roster, but they were unable to avoid the catastrophic plays during Saturday night's 23-13 preseason finale loss to the Broncos.

Quarterback Sean Mannion started and played the first half, leading the Vikings into Broncos territory on three of five drives. But inside the two-minute warning before halftime, Mannion felt quick pressure and the ball ripped out of his hands by Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning, who returned it 17 yards for the touchdown to put the Vikings in a 17-7 hole.

The Vikings rested 33 players — including 21 starters — in Denver to complete a winless preseason under O'Connell. The Vikings have lost seven straight exhibitions, with their last win coming on Aug. 24, 2019 against Arizona.

Preseason wins weren't O'Connell's priority heading into the Sept. 11 regular season opener against the Packers. Health was the focus when resting starters, underscored by five players evaluated for injuries on Saturday; four did not return in receiver Bisi Johnson (knee), defensive tackle T.Y. McGill (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and linebacker Troy Dye (foot).

Mannion, who finished 9 of 16 for 121 yards, nearly threw an interception on a third-down pass that was dropped by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton. Quarterback Nate Mullens, acquired five days earlier via trade with the Raiders, suited up but did not play.

Quarterback Kellen Mond started the second half and, after two straight three-and-out series, found a spark on the Vikings' longest play of the preseason: a sharply-thrown, 30-yard deep ball to receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

But one step forward was followed by two steps back. Later in the drive, Mond saw quick pressure up the middle and took a third-down sack. Kicker Greg Joseph saved the possession with a 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Mond rekindled the spark on his next drive, completing four straight throws for 47 yards to bring the Vikings into the red zone. Mond then took a fourth-and-goal sack, killing the drive.

Broncos running back Mike Boone, the former Vikings reserve, ran with a purpose churning out 51 yards on seven touches in the first quarter. Boone shed safety Josh Metellus and Dye on a 4-yard catch and run that set up an early Broncos fourth-down conversion.

O'Connell's first challenge with the Vikings put points on the board.

He wanted officials to take another look after running back Bryant Koback appeared to be stonewalled on a fourth-and-goal run. Further review showed Koback crossed over during the goal-line collision, giving the Vikings a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

The Broncos quickly responded with a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, sparked by a 45-yard bomb from Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien to receiver Seth Williams with cornerback Kris Boyd trailing. Boyd earlier had back-to-back pass deflections to stall a Broncos drive in Vikings territory.

Final evaluations will give way to roster decisions this week. Some competitions for backup jobs — like receiver and inside linebacker — remain murky because of injuries.

The roster needs to be trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon; 27 roster moves are required. Up to 16 players may be re-signed onto the practice squad, which can be set Wednesday.

"Every single one of those conversations is difficult," O'Connell said. "You're telling them that they're not going to be a part of the initial 53. But it definitely does help ... for a lot of these guys to be told, 'Hey, you're still gonna be in this building.' Because I'd like to think a lot of our guys are hoping to stay in this building as opposed to go somewhere else."