The Vikings made a switch on the defensive line, adding veteran 3-4 defensive end Jonathan Bullard and waiving former 2020 seventh-round pick Kenny Willekes after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Bullard, 28, reunites with two Vikings assistant coaches in coordinator Ed Donatell, who was with the Bears when Bullard was a third-round pick in 2016 out of Florida. He also rejoins defensive line coach Chris Rumph, who coached Bullard as the Gators D-line coach.

Minnesota is Bullard's fifth NFL team entering his seventh season. Bullard (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) most recently appeared in nine games for the Falcons last season, when he missed time due to concussion and ankle injuries. He's also played for the Cardinals and Seahawks since being released by the Bears in roster cuts after his fourth training camp.

In Chicago, Bullard was a 3-4 defensive end, where the Vikings have been starting Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts in the transition to a new defensive front during spring practices. James Lynch, Jaylen Twyman and rookie Esezi Otomewo have also been working at those spots with reserves.

Bullard has primarily been a reserve in his NFL career, starting 15 games in 70 appearances.