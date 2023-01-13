His team's not playing, so Atlanta rap star Ludacris found another way to attend a National Football League playoff game: He agreed to perform at halftime during Sunday's Vikings-Giants game in Minneapolis.

Vikings representatives announced the "How Low" and "Money Maker" hitmaker's appearance via Twitter on Friday morning, which read, "We're coming for that No. 1 spot."

Attendees at the game can expect the 45-year-old rapper to rush his way through a handful of his No. 1 rap hits on the field while the teams hit the locker rooms. He performed for about seven minutes during a regular season NFL game in Las Vegas last year.

Entering the third decade of his music career — which jump-started in 2000 with his first hit "What's Your Fantasy?" — Ludacris is scheduled to tour with Janet Jackson later this year, including a St. Paul date with her at Xcel Energy Center on May 30. He's becoming a frequent visitor to the Twin Cities, having also performed at Mystic Lake Casino this past September and attended the memorial service for George Floyd in 2020.

The real-life Chris Bridges is also well known as an actor from the "Fast & Furious" movies, a title the Vikings will hopefully take to heart Saturday.