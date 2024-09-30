RandBall: Sam Darnold, Case Keenum and the parallels to the 2017 Vikings

I don’t know if it’s officially safe to make that comparison yet, but we’re getting there. The last time the Vikings had such a level of unexpected QB success was 2017 when Case Keenum vaulted to the top of the depth chart and led the Vikings on a charmed 13-3 journey. The Vikings of course lost badly in the NFC title game, which is why that same astute follower also included, “Prep for heartbreak in January playoffs” as part of that original tweet before the season started.