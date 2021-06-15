Quarterback Kellen Mond became the Vikings' eighth of 11 draft picks to officially sign his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

Mond, the third-round pick (66th overall) out of Texas A&M, gets a four-year, $5.2 million deal, the value of which is slotted by draft position. His signing bonus — the guaranteed portion of his deal — is worth nearly $1.2 million. Mond first took the Vikings practice field during the May 14-16 rookie minicamp, and has been practicing this spring under an injury waiver that's typical for unsigned picks.

The Vikings still have three rookies to get under contract: linebacker Chazz Surratt, guard Wyatt Davis and defensive end Patrick Jones II, all third-round selections.

There are still a handful of negotiable items in rookie deals, including when signing bonus money is paid; offsets (if a player is released on his rookie deal, compensation earned elsewhere can offset what his original team owes); and void language, such as a team being able to wipe away future guarantees for off-field or on-field conduct.