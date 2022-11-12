The Vikings placed starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve on Saturday after he sustained an ankle injury in last Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

Rookie Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick out of Missouri, is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against Buffalo in Dantzler's place. Evans played well in relief of Dantzler against Washington, with two tackles for a loss and a fourth-down deflection.

Dantzler, who was seen wearing a walking boot Friday, had started every game this season opposite Patrick Peterson. By going on injured reserve, Dantzler will miss at least four games. He is eligible to return Dec. 11 at Detroit.

Another rookie corner, second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr., "is ready to go, too," Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. Booth has been behind Evans on the depth chart after missing time because of various injuries.

The Vikings signed cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster Saturday and promoted rookie tight end Nick Muse from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

The Bills elevated former Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the active roster Saturday. They did not promote another quarterback to their active roster, indicating starter Josh Allen (elbow) will be available against the Vikings.