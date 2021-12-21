CHICAGO — Two days before NFL is set to announce 2021 Pro Bowl rosters, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson commemorated the week by wearing Randy Moss' 2000 NFC Pro Bowl jersey during warmups before Monday night's game in Chicago.

Moss, currently an ESPN analyst, was on the field before the nationally-televised kickoff and broke the news to Jefferson that he'll be among the 2021 NFC honorees. Jefferson is one of three Vikings voted by players, coaches and fans onto the initial all-star roster, joining running back Dalvin Cook and safety Harrison Smith.

"On behalf of the National Football League, you're going back for your second year," Moss told Jefferson on the ESPN broadcast.

.@JJettas2 is getting another Pro Bowl jersey of his own this year



Entering Monday night, Jefferson's 1,288 receiving yards ranked second in the league behind only the Rams' Cooper Kupp. Nobody has more big plays than Jefferson's 22 catches gaining at least 20 yards this season.

The 22-year-old Jefferson said he's aiming for first-team All-Pro, a mark he barely missed after his sensational rookie season.

"That's one of the things I wanted to accomplish this season, especially getting second-team All-Pro last year," Jefferson said last week.

Jefferson joins Adrian Peterson ('07-'08), Moss ('98-'99), Sammy White ('76-'77) and Chuck Foreman ('73-'74) as the only Vikings players voted into the Pro Bowl in their first two years.