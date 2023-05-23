Perhaps the Vikings should erect a practice facility in the Pacific Northwest?

For the ninth time in the last 13 years, the Vikings will send the team to Seattle for a preseason or regular season game. This time they'll open the preseason slate with a 9 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 10, which the Vikings announced on Tuesday. Now all dates have been finalized for the 2023 preseason.

Thursday, Aug. 10 at Seattle

Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Tennessee

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Arizona

Will key starters play at all? Head coach Kevin O'Connell brought the Rams approach to Minnesota, where nine starters from receiver Justin Jefferson to quarterback Kirk Cousins were held out of exhibitions.

"Ten to 12 snaps here and there," O'Connell said last year, "I don't know how much it does for some of the veteran players who have played a lot of snaps in this league when we're talking about a bigger picture."

But the Vikings have a younger team in 2023 — released veterans Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks were among those held out of last year's preseason — and another new defense to learn.