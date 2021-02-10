The Vikings are rounding out their 2021 defensive staff with a coach who both worked for and succeeded Mike Zimmer.

Paul Guenther, the former Bengals and Raiders defensive coordinator, is joining the Vikings as a senior defensive assistant, a source confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. NFL Network first reported the news.

Guenther was Zimmer's linebackers coach in Cincinnati and spent four years as the Bengals' defensive coordinator before going to the Raiders for three seasons. Las Vegas fired Guenther after a 44-27 loss to the Colts in December; the move freed him to reunite with Zimmer in the role Dom Capers occupied last year.

The move adds another of the head coach's close confidants to the defensive staff. He promoted his son Adam Zimmer and his trusted defensive line coach Andre Patterson to co-defensive coordinator roles last year, following George Edwards' departure. The Vikings are expected to hire former Alabama secondary coach Karl Scott to replace Daronte Jones, who left to become LSU's defensive coordinator.