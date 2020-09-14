Here's what was being written and said in Wisconsin about Green Bay's 43-34 victory over the Vikings (with a couple of reports from elsewhere thrown in).

The Wisconsin State Journal called Aaron Rodgers' performance "a master class in the art of quarterbacking." Jason Wilde used Green Bay's star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to set up Rodgers' outstanding game: “Obviously, he’s always extremely focused, but there’s a certain type of look in his eye he has — and he definitely had that going into the week."

Speaking of Adams, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Ryan Wood focused on the wide receiver's team record-tying day and the difference it made in the outcome: "The Packers do not win without Adams on Sunday. They certainly do not post anywhere near those 43 points, more than they scored in any game of Matt LaFleur’s first season as head coach in 2019."

The Packers blog, Acme Packing Company, used the victory to talk about how the Packers stack up as a Super Bowl contender: "After an offseason answering questions about receiver talent, Rodgers’ future, defense and (coach Matt) LaFleur’s approach, the Packers left U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday with only one question: How far can they go? They looked like a Super Bowl offense against one of the best defensive minds and rosters in the league."

Pro Football Talk focused on the ugliness of the Vikings defense: "The collapse was dramatic and complete, as Rodgers even coaxed the Vikings into jumping offsides three times (in their home stadium). Those kind of drive-extenders explained the ridiculous time of possession advantage (41:16 to 18:44)) for the Packers, who rolled up 522 yards on 76 plays. 'We just kept allowing them to drain us,' Smith said."

