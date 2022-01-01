When: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Lambeau Field

TV (radio): Ch. 11 (100.3-FM)

Line: Packers by 13 1/2

With Kirk Cousins out and Sean Mannion playing without Adam Thielen, the Vikings will need Dalvin Cook to carry them on Sunday night. Otherwise, they could have a hard time scoring enough to keep up with the Packers in single-digit temperatures at Lambeau Field.

THREE STORY LINES

Mannion starts with Cousins on COVID-19 list

After quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Vikings planned to start Mannion for the second time in his three years with the team. Mannion's only other start came in a Week 17 game in 2019 after the Vikings had clinched a playoff spot. This time, he'll get the nod over rookie Kellen Mond as the Vikings try to keep their season alive. Mond could get some work in certain packages, but Mannion — whom the Vikings brought back in the preseason — will get the start in their most important game of the year.

Frigid weather awaits Vikings at Lambeau

Sunday night's forecast calls for temperatures in the single digits, which could make it one of the coldest games in the history of the 61-year rivalry. The coldest game came in a Packers win at Met Stadium in 1972 when it hit 2 below. Sunday's lowest temperature might not be quite that cold, but it's likely to be the coldest game between the teams since at least 1988.

Facing Rodgers for the last time?

With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future uncertain after this season, Sunday night could be the final time the Vikings face the three-time MVP. Rodgers is 15-10-1 in his 26 starts against the Vikings, dating back to his Monday night win against Minnesota in his first NFL start in 2008. Mike Zimmer's teams are 6-7-1 against Rodgers; the Vikings coach will try to even his mark against the Packers quarterback in the event they don't face each other again.

TWO KEY MATCHUPS

Vikings CB Kris Boyd vs. Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling caught Rodgers' 75-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the first matchup of the two teams; Boyd could be in charge of trying to slow the Packers' best vertical threat on Sunday night with Cameron Dantzler doubtful to play because of a calf injury. Rodgers targeted Valdes-Scantling a season-high 10 times in the first matchup of the teams.

Vikings T Brian O'Neill vs. Packers LB Rashan Gary

Gary, who missed the first game between the teams with an elbow injury, will play Sunday night. The Vikings will have to contain the former first-round pick, who had two sacks against the Browns on Christmas Day to increase his total to 8.5 for the season. O'Neill has yet to give up a sack this season and has allowed just two hurries all year.

ONE STAT THAT MATTERS

546: Receiving yards for Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in his past five games against the Vikings. Adams has 48 catches in those games and seven touchdowns, all in the past three games.

THE VIKINGS WILL WIN IF …

Mannion has the best game of his NFL career, and the Vikings can take advantage of a struggling Packers run defense with Cook while slowing Green Bay's combination of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the cold weather. And even if the temperature makes it harder for Rodgers to pick apart the Vikings secondary, the Vikings will have to limit the Packers quarterback's downfield strikes against their secondary.

THE PACKERS WILL WIN IF …

They can force Mannion into rushed throws or turnovers, slow the Vikings in a game plan that figures to rely heavily on Cook and avoid the special teams mistakes that have affected them all season. If the Packers can do that and run their offense effectively, they could pull away.

PREDICTION

Packers 28, Vikings 17