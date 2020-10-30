Running back Dalvin Cook got in a full week of practice and coaches expect him to play Sunday in Green Bay, but the team listed him questionable to play in a late update to the injury report on Friday afternoon.

Cook, who ranks 18th in the NFL with 553 yards from scrimmage, missed the Week 6 loss to the Falcons after straining his groin while running a route the previous week in Seattle. Cook looked “good” during three practices, according to head coach Mike Zimmer, who said after Friday’s session that Cook can handle a normal workload.

“He should be ready to go,” Zimmer said.

Coordinator Gary Kubiak said after Thursday’s practice that Cook wasn’t running like he needed to be on a pitch count in his return.

“Practice, to me, the past few days hasn’t indicated that that should be the case,” Kubiak said. “He’s worked his load and practiced well.”

The Vikings’ cornerback group is not as healthy as two main contributors, Mike Hughes (neck) and Holton Hill (foot), were unable to practice this week and have been ruled out for the Packers game.

Hughes was placed on injured reserve Friday, meaning he’ll miss at least the next three games against the Packers, Lions and Bears due to the lingering neck injury.

Cornerback Kris Boyd will return from hamstring and back injuries, but rookie Cameron Dantzler remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Zimmer wouldn’t rule out Dantzler, who at a minimum needs two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to return. But Dantzler could be a positive case or high-risk close contact, which would mean he’s already unable to play due to a mandatory five-day isolation for such cases.

So the corners currently available are Jeff Gladney, Boyd, Harrison Hand and Mark Fields, who was promoted from the practice squad this week. The Vikings signed two defensive backs this week, Chris Jones and Curtis Riley, but they remain in the six-day entry testing protocols and aren’t expected to be available.

Receiver and special teams contributor Dan Chisena, the undrafted rookie, is questionable due to a hip injury that popped up Friday.

For the Packers: Running back Aaron Jones (calf) did not practice this week and will miss his second straight game.