Game Balls
RB Dalvin Cook: What more is there to say? Only three players in franchise history have scored four TDs in a game.
LB Eric Kendricks: He led the Vikings in tackles for the seventh consecutive game, with 12, and leads the NFL with 78 tackles.
WR Davante Adams: In the first half, it seemed like it would be the Davante vs. Dalvin show. Adams finished with seven catches for 53 yards and three TDs.
Vikings
The Latest: Rangers suspend 2 players for breaking protocol
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___The managing director of Scottish Premiership leader Rangers says the breaching of…
Vikings
Ravens' Humphrey says he has virus; Packers also have 1 case
Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he has the coronavirus, and several other NFL teams reported positive tests Monday, providing new concerns for a…
Outdoors
Twin Cities (virtual) Marathoners share their DIY race-day results
With the Twin Cities Marathon called off by the pandemic, runners were encouraged to run the race on their own. here are stories from six people who did that.
Twins
Dean, Drysdale, Buck, Shulman, Michaels up for Frick Award
Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox's Joe Buck, ESPN's Dan Shulman and NBC's Al Michaels.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Clemson, Alabama close to rare tie
Four times in the 84-year history of The Associated Press college football poll, there has been a tie for No. 1, and not since Aug.…