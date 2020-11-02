Game Balls

RB Dalvin Cook: What more is there to say? Only three players in franchise history have scored four TDs in a game.

LB Eric Kendricks: He led the Vikings in tackles for the seventh consecutive game, with 12, and leads the NFL with 78 tackles.

WR Davante Adams: In the first half, it seemed like it would be the Davante vs. Dalvin show. Adams finished with seven catches for 53 yards and three TDs.