The Vikings announced Monday that Wilf family donations to COVID-19 related causes have passed the $5 million mark.

The team’s owners this week are making a $1 million contribution to United Way Worldwide, an organization recommended by the NFL as part of a fundraising campaign tied to this week’s NFL draft.

In a news release, the Vikings said, “Through the Wilf Family Foundations and the Vikings, the $5 million in donations and commitments since the pandemic arose have been contributed in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, across the United States and in Israel. These donations have supported health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes.”

Organizations supported by the team and the Wilfs includes United Way Worldwide, New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, RWJBarnabas Health, Jewish Federations of North America (Greater MetroWest New Jersey, UJA New York), New York Presbyterian Hospital, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus.

photo of Vikings principal owners Mark and Zygi Wilf by Carlos Gonzalez