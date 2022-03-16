Coach Kevin O'Connell is giving Vikings players an extra week of the offseason, scheduling the first voluntary report date at TCO Performance Center on April 11, the team announced on Wednesday.

First-year NFL head coaches can begin their offseason programs a week earlier, on April 4, but O'Connell isn't calling everyone to Eagan until the following week. Teams with returning head coaches are allowed to begin April 18.

Much of the NFL offseason program is considered "voluntary" until a three-day mandatory minicamp in June. However, the vast majority of players are often compelled to join the group as soon as possible in their bid for jobs. Many veterans, from running back Dalvin Cook to tackle Brian O'Neill, also have workout bonuses tied to attending a certain percentage of the workouts and practices.

The Vikings announced the team's full offseason schedule on Wednesday. There are three phases dictated by NFL rules, with the first phase (starting April 11 for the Vikings) limited to classroom and strength and conditioning work.

April 11

First voluntary report date

May 13 – May 14

Minicamp for rookies and tryout players.

May 16, May 17 and May 19

First Organized Team Activity sessions, which allow for the initial full-team, 11-on-11 field work of the offseason. Helmets only with no live contact.

May 23, May 24 and May 26

Second OTA period.

May 31 – June 3

Third OTA period.

June 7 – June 9