The Vikings have added yet another big body to coach Kevin O'Connell's stated plan for an open competition at right guard heading into the 2022 season.

Chris Reed, an eight-year veteran and former teammate of Adam Thielen's at Minnesota State, Mankato, agreed to terms with the team on Friday.

Reed is a 6-5, 314-pounder who has 29 starts in 61 appearances with the Colts, Panthers, Dolphins and Jaguars. He played left tackle in college, and can play both guard spots and center, if needed. He played in 14 games with six starts for the Colts last year after starting 14 games the year before in Carolina.

After college, Reed signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent four years there and then split the 2019 season between Miami and Carolina, playing eight games total that season.

He was an 11-time track All-America for the Mavericks, winning NCAA Division II titles in the outdoor shot put twice after a standout prep career in Omaha, Neb.

Last month, the Vikings signed Jesse Davis, who has 72 career starts, and Austin Schlottmann, who has seven starts. The team also has 2021 third-round draft pick Wyatt Davis, who didn't play on offense last season, and Oli Udoh, who struggled as the primary starting right guard a year ago.