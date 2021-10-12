The Vikings have scored only one offensive touchdown in the second half through five games this season, and that came in Week 1. Here are all their second-half scoring plays.

Week 1: 27-24 OT loss at Cincinnati

3rd qtr, 2:24: Adam Thielen, 24-yd. TD catch. Bengals 21-14

4th qtr, 9:23: Dalvin Cook, 1-yd. TD run. Bengals 24-21

4th qtr, 0:00: Greg Joseph, 53-yd. field goal. Tied 24-24

Week 2: 34-33 loss at Arizona

3rd qtr, 14:00: Nick Vigil, 38-yd. interception return. Vikings 30-24

4th qtr, 14:12: Joseph 52-yd. field goal. Vikings 33-31

Week 3: 30-17 win vs. Seattle

3rd qtr, 6:34: Joseph, 43-yd. field goal. Vikings 24-17

4th qtr, 13:47: Joseph, 34-yd. field goal. Vikings 27-17

4th qtr, 4:31: Joseph, 20-yd. field goal. Vikings, 30-17.

Week 4: 14-7 loss vs. Cleveland

none

Week 5: 19-17 win vs. Detroit

4th qtr, 4:28: Joseph, 55-yd. field goal. Vikings 16-6

4th qtr, 0:00: Joseph, 54-yd. field goal. Vikings 19-17