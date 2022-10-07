Vikings safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture to his left leg on Sunday, could return to the U.S. on Saturday after recovering from surgery in London this week, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Cine had surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in London on Tuesday, and stayed in England with a member of the Vikings' medical staff to recover. The next step in his rehab will come after he returns to Minnesota.

"From everything that I've been updated on, he's doing really well coming off of that procedure, and he's excited to get back, obviously," O'Connell said. "But we do feel really strongly about the week it's been for him, and when he does come back, it'll be because it's the right time for him from a medical standpoint."

Booth could return Sunday

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has played just two special teams snaps this season, is questionable for the Vikings' game against the Bears on Sunday with the quadriceps injury that has kept him out the past three weeks, but O'Connell said Booth is "progressing really well."

Booth called himself a game-time decision, and O'Connell said the Vikings will see how the second-round pick is feeling before they make a call on his status. He was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since the week before the Vikings' season opener against the Packers.

"It's definitely been hell for me. I'm not used to not being on the field," Booth said. "I try to, while I'm watching film, put myself in that same position. I don't miss reps mentally; I try to mirror the corner that's in. It's all about the connection that the guys [in the secondary] have for the defense to work. It's just trying to find the best ways to connect on the field."

His first NFL regular-season snaps on defense could come as soon as Sunday.

"When he gets his opportunity to get in there, we just want him healthy and not looking back on this time in any sort of negative way knowing that it's a long season," O'Connell said. "We're going to have a lot for him and he's going to help us in a lot of ways."

No injury designations for Dantzler, Smith

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith were not listed with injury designations on the Vikings' final report for the week, indicating both are ready to play on Sunday.

Dantzler was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited with a hip injury on Thursday, while Smith, who was listed as limited, left the practice field with a member of the Vikings' medical staff during individual drills before returning at the end of the open portion of practice. Smith, who has a knee injury, played mostly in passing situations against the Saints.

The Vikings ruled out tight end Ben Ellefson with a groin injury, while Booth and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are questionable.

With Ellefson out, former Seahawks and Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister could be elevated off the practice squad to play for the Vikings for the first time.

"We're going to talk about that today," O'Connell said. "I'm going to get with 'Kwes' [Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and see, basically, how we're looking personnel groupings-wise for the game. And then, [special teams coordinator] Matt Daniels and the special teams play a huge role in determining how we're going to put the game-day actives together."

Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row and was listed as questionable for Sunday. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) returned to practice Friday but were limited and listed as doubtful.