The Vikings agreed to terms with another former Packers defender on Friday afternoon, the team announced.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who started 80 games over seven seasons in Green Bay, crosses the border to Minnesota on a two-year contract, according to a league source. Earlier on Friday, the Vikings finalized a one-year contract with outside linebacker Marcus Davenport, a league source said. His introductory news conference was scheduled for Thursday and delayed due to ongoing negotiations.

Lowry, the 28-year-old former fourth-round pick out of Northwestern, played for Vikings coaches Mike Pettine and Mike Smith in Green Bay. He also rejoins outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who had $5.05 million guaranteed in his contract because he remained on the roster Friday. Lowry and Smith played three Packers seasons together from 2019-2021.

Lowry is an experienced, likely cost-effective reinforcement for a Vikings defense that lost Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who started seven games last year, is also a free agent.

Available for 111 of 114 regular season games in Green Bay, Lowry was considered a reliable defender whom Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst called a "steady Eddie." He has been credited with 23 tackles for losses, 16 pass deflections, 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his seven-year NFL career.

The Vikings also have interior defenders Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, James Lynch, Ross Blacklock, Esezi Otomewo and Sheldon Day under contract.

On the edges, Davenport becomes the third experienced starter — joining Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter — for two starting spots. The logjam, and Smith's goodbye post on social media last week, cloud whether Smith and Lowry will play together again. Smith's recent guarantee helps prevent him from being cut, but the team can still trade him.

