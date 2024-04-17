This is the third in a series of position previews for the 2024 NFL draft, which begins April 25. Today: Wide receivers.

Vikings' outlook

There are few, if any, teams with better long-term duos at receiver than the Vikings' pairing of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Receiver K.J. Osborn left for more money in free agency, signing a one-year deal worth up to $4 million in New England. The Vikings signed veteran journeyman Trent Sherfield to a one-year, $1.79 million deal for depth. He'll compete for reps behind Jefferson and Addison, along with Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson and possibly a late-round pick and/or undrafted addition.

Sherfield, 28, is two years removed from a 417-yard season in Miami. He has played in a similar system in San Francisco. Powell, also the team's punt returner, re-signed this spring on a one-year deal as a backup slot option; he caught 29 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown last season. Coaches still have high hopes for Nailor, who dealt with concussions and a strained hamstring last fall. He's a fast target who understands how to play multiple receiver positions.

Vikings' level of need

Low. The Vikings' new quarterback will land in one of the best setups in the NFL. That starts with Jefferson, who has a strong claim as the league's best receiver, as well as a shifty counterpart in Addison, the 2023 first-round pick who immediately proved his mettle last season. This year's rookie class of receivers is being talked up as one of the best in recent memory, and the Vikings haven't been shy about drafting first-round receivers. They could add some more competition to the roster, but don't expect them to invest high-level resources this time around. They'll already be doing that with an eventual contract extension for Jefferson, likely worth over $30 million per season.

Three names to know

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State: Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, is the presumed leading talent of a star trio in this NFL draft class that also includes LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze. All three are frequently mocked as top-10 draft picks. Harrison (6-3, 209 pounds) averaged about 70 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns each of the past two seasons. He was named college football's top receiver last fall with the Biletnikoff Award, which Addison won in 2021 while at Pittsburgh.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU: Two of quarterback Jayden Daniels' receivers — Nabers and Thomas — are expected to join him in the first round. Both surpassed 1,000 yards last season, when Daniels was the Heisman Trophy winner. Thomas (6-3, 209 pounds) led the Tigers with 17 touchdown catches, outpacing Nabers' 14. They were both prolific deep threats and project to be difference-makers in the NFL.

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon: Franklin (6-2, 176 pounds) is a speedster — he clocked a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March — and speed sells in the NFL. He was a big play waiting to happen for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Franklin is coming off a career-high 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Eight of those 14 touchdowns traveled at least 30 yards. He's from the same area, East Palo Alto, Calif., as Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

One sleeper

WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida: A likely mid-round pick, Pearsall (6-1, 189 pounds) was one of the more athletic receivers to run this year's combine, with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and jumps that ranked third in the vertical and sixth in the broad jump. If he plays that fast on the field, he might outrun the label of crafty slot receiver as a relatively undersized but smooth player. He led Florida in receiving yardage each of the past two seasons, including 2022 with current Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.