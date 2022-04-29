Under former general manager Rick Spielman, the Vikings selected five defensive backs in the first round of the NFL draft since 2012. New GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took another, safety Lewis Cine, in his first draft Thursday. (Source: Pro Football Reference.)

2020: Cornerback Jeff Gladney

Drafted: 31st overall out of Texas Christian

Stats: 16 games played in one season, three pass deflections, forced fumble, 81 solo and assisted tackles (seven for losses).

Exit: Released after his rookie season following an indictment by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony domestic assault. He was found not guilty in March.

Current team: Cardinals

2018: Cornerback Mike Hughes

Drafted: 30th overall out of Central Florida

Stats: 24 games played in three seasons, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, 80 solo and assisted tackles (two for losses)

Exit: Traded to Kansas City in May 2021 for a sixth-round pick (191st overall this year) after back-to-back seasons ended on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

Current team: Lions

2015: Cornerback Trae Waynes

Drafted: 11th overall out of Michigan State

Stats: 74 games played in five seasons, 42 pass deflections, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, 247 solo and assisted tackles (nine for losses)

Exit: Left in free agency in March 2020, signing a three-year deal with the Bengals. Appeared in only five games over two seasons in Cincinnati because of injuries before he was released this offseason.

Current team: Free agent

2013: Cornerback Xavier Rhodes

Drafted: 25th overall out of Florida State

Stats: 104 games played in seven seasons, 73 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, 372 solo and assisted tackles (15 for losses), three-time Pro Bowler (one as alternate), first-team All-Pro pick in 2017

Exit: Left in free agency in March 2020, signing a one-year deal with the Colts. Appeared in 29 games over two seasons for Indianapolis with 19 deflections and three interceptions.

Current team: Free agent

2012: Safety Harrison Smith

Drafted: 29th overall out of Notre Dame

Stats: 145 games played in 10 seasons, 73 pass deflections, 29 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, 861 solo and assisted tackles (42 for losses), six-time Pro Bowler (one as alternate), first-team All-Pro in 2017, second-team All-Pro in 2018.

Current team: Vikings