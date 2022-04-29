The Vikings open Friday's Day 2 of the NFL Draft with three selections — 34th, 66th and 77th overall — and some roster holes to address. Here are 10 prospects who might fit what they're looking for.

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson): A former five-star recruit with a brief history of knee issues, Booth may be a risky upside draft pick. He turns 22 years old in September and is coming off a season in which he led the Tigers with three picks in 11 games. He's got ideal size (6-foot, 194 pounds) and agility to project as an NFL starter.

CB Kyler Gordon (Washington): Another dynamic athlete at corner, Gordon was also a first-team All-PAC 12 defender along with teammate Trent McDuffie, who was drafted in Thursday night's first round by the Chiefs. Gordon (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) is considered a smooth and versatile cover man.

CB Coby Bryant (Cincinnati): Considered a strong fit for a zone defense, not unlike coordinator Ed Donatell's Cover 3 schemes, Bryant (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) was often targeted while playing across from Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the fourth-overall pick on Thursday. He responded with 11 deflections and two picks last year.

EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan): An Achilles injury during Michigan's pro day in March likely knocked Ojabo out of the first round, because he's got first-round talent. He turns 22 years old next month and has plenty of room to continue ascending as a part-time starter for the Wolverines. He had 11 sacks and a program-record five forced fumbles last year.

EDGE Boye Mafe (Minnesota): Mafe, the Hopkins graduate, is a little on the older end of prospects, turning 24 later this year, but he also has a rare acceleration in his pass rush that could make for an intriguing fit in the Vikings defense.

EDGE Dominique Robinson (Miami-Ohio): A former high school quarterback who led edge rushers with a 41-inch vertical jump at the combine, showcasing athleticism he can bring at 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds. His production at such an early stage, with 8.5 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks in 12 games last year, hint at a higher ceiling

WR George Pickens (Georgia): A ballhawk in the skies, Pickens (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is another intriguing upside talent. He's just 21 years old and suffered a torn ACL last spring, but returned to play four games last year and run a 4.47-second 40-yard dash in February.

WR Christian Watson (NDSU): A promising blend of size (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) and speed (4.36-second 40-yard dash), Watson is considered a clean prospect on and off the field for the Bison.

WR Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama): Ranked sixth in the FBS last season with 1,474 receiving yards, Tolbert (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) is a smooth route runner who dominated the Sun Belt Conference. He helped his stock with a strong Senior Bowl showing against upper-level competition.

WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan): Maybe not the most dynamic athlete, but Moore (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) is considered a tough, competitive slot receiver at the NFL level. He was consistently productive, peaking with 1,292 yards last year as a savvy route runner.