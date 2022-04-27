There's no shortage of expert opinions on who the Vikings will select in the first round of tomorrow night's NFL draft, including our own Ben Goessling, who mocked the Vikings entire draft from first round to seventh.

His first round guess? The Vikings trading their current No. 12 pick back to the Baltimore Ravens for their Nos. 14 and 191 picks. With No. 14, Goessling had the Vikings drafting University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.

How does that compare with mock draft around the country? Check out several expert picks, below:

Jordan Reid of ESPN: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Matt Miller of ESPN: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Bill Barnwell of ESPN explored potential trades at every pick, and believed the Vikings could make a swap with the Chargers, with the Vikings giving up No. 12 for the Chargers' first (No. 17) and third (No. 79) rounders.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Charles Davis, NFL.com: McDuffie

CBS.com had five mock drafts from writers Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, Pete Prisco and Kyle Stackpole. Their picks? Three for Stingley Jr., one for McDuffie, one for Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Nate Davis of USA Today: Johnson II

Zack Patraw of Sports Illustrated: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

There are no shortage of potential picks out there, and if you really want to get in the spirit, try the 2022 NFL Mock Draft Simulator from Pro Football Focus. Select the Vikings as your team and you can make your own picks, or trade them away, for all seven rounds.