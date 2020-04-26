The Vikings were just beaten by the 49ers for the second time in three months.

The first defeat — a 27-10 postseason punch in the nose — was a painful ending. The second loss — being outbid in trade talks for Redskins left tackle Trent Williams — could be a blessing that starts sooner than you think.

Had the Vikings acquired Williams, they would have inherited a problematic $12.5 million cap hit and salary demands that could only be fixed by overpaying an aging tackle well beyond his long-term worth.

The Vikings also wouldn’t have drafted Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland — and his $1 million cap figure — in the second round. Whatever level of interest the Vikings had began to dissipate Friday night as the second round unfolded and only one offensive lineman was taken in the 25 picks before the Vikings pounced on Cleveland, a guy they had a first-round grade on.

And, finally, if the Vikings had acquired Williams, they would have released current left tackle Riley Reiff. That would have cleared $8.8 million but would have cost $4.4 million in dead money and a still-serviceable player.

With Reiff and Cleveland on the roster instead of Williams, the Vikings have more options up front in 2020. Reiff can be moved to left guard, where he would be an improvement over struggling Pat Elflein. Or Cleveland could play guard or right tackle if Brian O’Neill moves to left tackle.

Cleveland also is 21. Williams will turn 32 before this season and sat out all last season in an ugly spat that began with him accusing the Redskins of inadequate medical treatment involving a cancerous growth on his scalp.

Williams also missed three games in 2018. And 12 more in three Pro Bowl seasons (2015-17) as Kirk Cousins’ blindside protector.

Before the fourth round began Saturday, the 49ers traded a fifth-round pick (156th) this year and a third-rounder next year for Williams. The deal made sense for the reigning NFC champs because left tackle became their only hole to fill when Joe Staley, a member of the NFL’s Team of the 2010s, told them he was retiring.

According to NFL Network, the Vikings already were discussing contract terms with Williams’ agent, Vince Taylor, when Williams said he wanted to play elsewhere.

Williams and Taylor issued quick denials. Williams said, “No, that’s not true.” Taylor issued a statement saying, “There has been false reporting that Trent and I objected to particular trades.”

According to ESPN, the Vikings were offering two Day 3 picks before the second round started. To beat the 49ers’ offer, the Vikings would have had to pony up a third-rounder.

The stumbling point most likely was money, not giving up some of the record 17 picks they ended up with. But let’s look at what the Vikings got out of those two third-round picks.

The first of those two picks was used on a cornerback. The second corner selected by a team that lost its top three corners.

The second of those two picks was traded to New Orleans for picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. And those four picks became an interior pass rusher who had 13 ½ sacks last year, another cornerback, an offensive tackle who started 48 games and a quarterback the team can develop.

That’s a lot of potential loot that could outweigh a tackle who’ll be on the other side of 32 by opening day.

Plus, unlike the 49ers, the Vikings have more roster work to be done after the draft. That could include minor trades or veteran signings that will cost money for a team that’s $12.3 million under the cap and still has to sign its rookies.

Williams might still be an elite player. But the Vikings are better off with the money they saved and the picks they made than they would have been overpaying an older tackle.

