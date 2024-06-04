Guard Dalton Risner said Tuesday that a "frustrating" tour in NFL free agency led him back to the Vikings on a one-year contract, which he signed last week.

Risner's one-year pact with the Vikings is worth up to $2.4 million and comes with $1.1 million guaranteed, which he admitted was not the kind of money he sought after starting 11 games last season.

The money is commensurate with Risner's current role, which is a backup. He worked with the second-team offense during Tuesday's practice, while guards Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram remained the starters. But those roles could change. Head coach Kevin O'Connell referred to a "competitive situation at that left guard spot" when asked about Risner's signing.

"With the type of contract I signed, I think I'm in the spot they expected me to be in," Risner said after practice. "I came in, working with the [backups] right now, help make these guys great, help push these guards and be that guy when called upon. I'll be ready to go, you guys saw that last year."

"No reason to wait out [the Vikings]," Risner said of the contract. "To be honest with you, I wasn't getting much action anywhere else."

Risner, who turns 29 in July, said he's thrilled to return to the Vikings team that gave him a chance and signed him off the couch last September.

He accepted the Vikings' offer in late May, instead of waiting for a better offer elsewhere, to show the organization how much he wants to help.

"I want the league to know I want to play football," Risner said. "I don't want this to be two years in a row where I'm waiting out until the last second, so hopefully more of a statement from my end. Letting the Vikings know how serious I am about helping their football team this year."

The Vikings needed offensive line depth, O'Connell said, and they wouldn't mind a full training camp to decide on a starting lineup after acquiring and auditioning Risner in the middle of last season.

"There was a purpose and plan to bring Dalton back," O'Connell said. "To create a very competitive situation at that left guard spot. … This time we have training camp. It's not midseason, it's not 4-5 weeks into the season like it was last year."

Hockenson 'on schedule'; new face at TE

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was spotted by reporters for the first time Tuesday, jogging on a side field with members of the Vikings' athletic training staff. Hockenson appears unlikely to be ready for Week 1 as he is recovering from Jan. 29 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

O'Connell and Hockenson have avoided offering a timeline for his return. But when the season does start, the Vikings head coach alluded to injured reserve being a more likely path for Hockenson than the physically unable to perform list. Both require a minimum four-game absence, but IR allows Hockenson to practice after four weeks without being activated.

"He's on schedule," O'Connell said. "It is part of the grind, process of that rehab at this point where he's been able to develop certain aspects of his movement and strength. … With the rules the way they are now … you can find ways to get guys out practicing with the team and on a timeline that might have been different in years past."

A new tight end joined the group on Tuesday. The Vikings moved N'Keal Harry, a 2019 first-round pick by the New England Patriots, from receiver to tight end. Harry (listed 6-foot-4, 225 pounds) spent most of last season on the practice squad.

"You're hoping to see the receiving traits kind of lead the way," O'Connell said, "as they get a little bit more comfort maybe in having a hand down, be a part of run schemes."

Dallas Turner: All over the field

New Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner, the 17th overall pick in the draft out of Alabama, is all over the practice fields this spring. That's because he's lining up in multiple positions under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who sees potential for the quick-twitch, lanky pass rusher to move inside and rush the passer against guards and centers.

"We like to have versatile athletes," said Mike Pettine, the Vikings' assistant head coach and edge rushers coach. "[Flores] has never been one where you just kind of line up and, 'Hey, we're 4-3, here's our four down linemen,' and we're easy to identify. … The ability to create confusion for offenses is critical. … Not only we felt like Dallas was the premiere edge rusher in the draft, but we also felt a bonus was his versatility."