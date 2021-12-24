The Vikings' interior offensive line will change again Sunday against the Rams as lineman Mason Cole, who started the past seven games at center and right guard, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Cole didn't practice this week after suffering a hyperextended elbow while playing 64 snaps against the Bears on Monday night. Head coach Mike Zimmer called it a "three-week injury," indicating Cole could return if they make the playoffs.

Oli Udoh could replace Cole at right guard against the Rams, but Zimmer didn't tip the team's plans when asked Friday. Coaches are waiting to see whether they'll have receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) or fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring). Both are listed questionable against the Rams after limited practices on Friday.

"Probably ready to see some Udoh [on Sunday]," coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday. "Oli's been great for us this year. I can't tell you how important he's been to us, him being able to move around and play a lot of spots. He just keeps getting better every week."

Udoh started 11 games at right guard before moving to left tackle as an injury replacement. When rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw returned last week from an ankle injury, coaches kept Cole at guard over Udoh. Guard Dakota Dozier, promoted from the practice squad this week, is also an option.

Cole, 25, was acquired via trade from the Cardinals last offseason while entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Patterson not available Sunday

Andre Patterson, the Vikings' co-coordinator and defensive line coach, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to coach Sunday against the Rams, according to Zimmer. Assistant defensive line coach Imarjaye Albury will handle in-game substitutions and lead the position for Patterson.

Patterson, 61, is symptomatic and "struggling a little bit," per Zimmer, who said his longtime friend and colleague is receiving medical treatment, but is not hospitalized.

"Hopefully our defensive line plays their rear ends off for him," Zimmer said.

He's the latest Vikings assistant coach ruled out by the NFL's COVID protocols, with senior assistant Paul Guenther and defensive backs coach Karl Scott missing games previously.