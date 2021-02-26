Thank you for submitting questions for this week's Vikings mailbag. You can always send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter or andrew.krammer@startribune.com, and listen for answers on the Access Vikings podcast or find them here on Friday mornings. Let's get to it.

Q: Will the Vikings be any kind of players in free agency? — @varichak

AK: At the end of February, the NFL world typically gathers in Indianapolis for the scouting combine and, really, the kickoff of free agency in March. But the uncertain salary cap, which now has an updated floor of $180 million (last year's cap was $198.2 million), has led to pause from agents, some saying they want to see just how much pie there is to divide before going too far into talks. General manager Rick Spielman typically slow plays free agency, and this year's climate likely won't change that. The Vikings front office has already reached out to representatives of some of their current free agents, I've been told. But the team appears unlikely to re-sign everybody they would like. They're more likely to strike extensions with tackle Rashod Hill and running back Ameer Abdullah – affordable and reliable reserves – than starters like safety Anthony Harris or linebacker Eric Wilson.

—

Q: Which veteran could be a surprise cut? — @ornelas_edward

AK: After the past season on special teams, it shouldn't be much of a surprise if the Vikings move on from both kicker Dan Bailey and punter Britton Colquitt. The effective deadline is March 19, when they each get $1.8 million in salary guaranteed for the 2021 season. The recent signing of kicker Greg Joseph, who was guaranteed $35,000 on a one-year deal, at least signals another kicking competition. But is it against Bailey or another addition? The first domino to fall could be tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has already expressed his unwillingness to restructure his contract for the same role in the offense. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen is another possible cut. Left tackle Riley Reiff played his way back into the team's plans, but his future may hinge on the Vikings' ability to negotiate a new contract that would lower a $14.9 million cap hit. Earlier this month, Reiff was given a $1 million bonus to make up for narrowly missing a playing-time incentive. Through incentives, Reiff ultimately recouped $2 million of the $5 million pay cut he took in August to avoid getting cut for Yannick Ngakoue. Perhaps the latest good-faith bonus will help the Vikings keep one of their most reliable offensive linemen.

—

Q: With limited salary cap space and a need to address the defensive line, can you see an Everson Griffen reunion happening, as well as targeting a Geno Atkins type, if released? — @hickoryslick

AK: If it were up to Everson Griffen, yes. But the Vikings have to want a reunion with the 33-year-old former Pro Bowler for it to happen. Griffen still lives in Minnesota, and his January visit to a public training facility on the Vikings' Eagan headquarters drew a lot of attention. But that wasn't about any reunion. On the field, Griffen had six sacks in 14 games for the Cowboys and Lions, the latter of which acquired him for a late-round pick and used him as a situational pass rusher. Does one or two years of that role fit the Vikings' defensive rebuild? Or do they prefer to develop younger talent? Off the field, is everybody cool with Griffen's apology after he recently called out Kirk Cousins and questioned coach Mike Zimmer's initial desire to sign the quarterback? (Weeks before the Vikings signed Cousins in 2018, Zimmer was wary of making a big splash at quarterback that would possibly take "away from our strength" coming off an NFC Championship appearance.)

The Vikings desperately need interior defensive line help, and that's where you may see an affordable veteran addition, especially if they move on from Stephen. It's an intriguing market, of which the top options, including Sheldon Rankins and Kawann Short, may cost too much. Geno Atkins turns 33 next month, and his situation in Cincinnati bears watching. Whenever talking about the game's top interior D-linemen over the years, Zimmer often reverts to making Atkins comparisons. What about Shelby Harris? The 29-year-old veteran was playing well for Denver before a season-ending knee injury and maybe he could convert to the Vikings' 4-3 front.

—

Q: How likely is it the Vikings stand pat with the offensive line, and go with a recent draft pick at left guard? Is there a surprise guy like Kyle Hinton they're higher on than we realize? — @bigbadragz

AK: The Vikings have a decision to make on the recent top draft pick, Ezra Cleveland, after he settled into right guard as a rookie. Should he move out to tackle, as was the team's original plan upon drafting him? The most practical move may be keeping four starters in similar positions – with Reiff at left tackle and Cleveland at a guard spot – while plugging in a veteran or rookie addition at the other guard position. Ex-Vikings center/guard Nick Easton is a free agent after his release from New Orleans. Last year's left guard, Dakota Dozier, is a free agent, but the Vikings aren't expected to retain him in the same role.

As far as an under-the-radar guy, the Vikings coaching staff likes tackle Oli Udoh. He's only played 31 snaps in his NFL career – the 2019 regular season finale. He would've been the backup tackle had Reiff not accepted the pay cut, and was taking first-team reps while Reiff and Hill were sidelined in camp last year. They're much thinner on the interior.

—

Q: What about free agent safety options? I don't think Josh is the answer, so maybe you guys can Metellus? – Ryan

AK: Aha, good one. If Anthony Harris signs elsewhere, the Vikings need a new starter and more depth opposite Harrison Smith. There should be affordable options. Perhaps they go for a starter in Cowboys free agent safety Xavier Woods, whom new Vikings DBs coach Karl Scott coached at Louisiana Tech in 2015. Maybe they finally land veteran special teamer Will Parks, whom the Vikings tried to sign in free agency and claim off waivers last year. Parks, 26, is a pending free agent again. Another coaching connection could lead them to ex-Raiders safety Erik Harris, who started 26 games the past two years for Paul Guenther, the Vikings' new senior defensive assistant. Other (possibly costly) scheduled free agents include Justin Simmons, Keanu Neal, Malik Hooker and Tre Boston.